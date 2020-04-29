Get your fave Final Fantasy 7 characters as polygon figures

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake dazzled us with its updated graphics and re-imagined the iconic game, but these new character figures are rooted solidly in its origins.

Celebrate the cast of one of the most iconic videogames ever with these #FinalFantasy VII Polygon Figures, available for pre-order from the #SquareEnix store now!Each character has been faithfully recreated as they were first seen in the original.https://t.co/Zn9s2Xl98w pic.twitter.com/hKd3PRwevsApril 26, 2020

Available now for pre-order on Square Enix's site is a $64.00 blind box that includes eight tiny boxes with one figurine in each, all styled in the iconic polygon character model from the 1997 game. According to the product description, "each character is recreated in their whimsical polygon form, with amazingly expressive eyes" which is just a hilarious way to describe them. Each figure is roughly around 2 and a half inches tall. The characters you could end up getting in the surprise box are as follows:

Cloud

Barrett

Tifa

Aerith

Reno

Sephiroth

Red 8

Don't worry, we did our maths correctly - there is also a rare Chaser figure in this collection that you may get in one of your eight boxes. There's no visualization on what that looks like, so the surprise is real. You'll most likely get doubles in this collection, so be prepared - you'll have no idea which character you're getting when you shell out the money for it. To be fair, each one of them looks pretty damn cool, so it's not like there's a clear loser out of the bunch.

The pre-orders are set to ship in August of this year, but that's just an estimate. It's cool to see a nod to the original game amongst all of the beautiful new designs of the remake (even if I think they're a bit pricey for what is essentially a loot box, but that's just my bank account speaking).