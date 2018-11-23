Get $600 off a serious MSI gaming laptop, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 thrown in for free

If you're a serious PC gamer but don't want to be tied down, today is the day to treat yourself to the MSI GP73 Leopard-636. It has serious specs - a GTX 1070, a six-core i7-8750 CPU, a respectable 500GB SSD - and is just $1,399 at Walmart today, saving you $600. They're even throwing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for free.

MSI GP73 Leopard-636 Gaming Laptop is $1,399 at Walmart (save $600)

An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 video card, a six-core CPU, a 500GB SSD and a 1TB HDD - that's PC speak for solid gaming specs - make this a great deal, and the free copy of Black Ops 4 is the cherry on the cake. View Deal

Want more details? No problem. This laptop comes with a 17.3" display, a fully customizable RGB keyboard that uses the Steel Series engine for maximum responsiveness, and MSI's Nahimic 3 'GIANT' speakers for immersive sound even when you're on the move. If you're headset happy it can handle VR games, and the MSI Cooler Boost technology means better CPU performance. It looks good, it will make your Steam library look good, and it's a great price right now. Treat yo' self.

Looking for more of the best Black Friday sales? Keep an eye on our Black Friday game deals hub for the best games and gaming hardware offers we can find.