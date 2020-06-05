Get a massive saving on this Logitech PC gaming starter set

If you want a surefire way of cheering up your Friday and weekend, there's a head-turning bargain on a Logitech PC gaming starter set going at Currys right now. More specifically, the retailer is offering a Logitech peripherals pack with a very respectable mouse, keyboard, and headset combo at a significantly discounted price.

The Logitech peripherals on offer are genuinely good, too - they're not cheap and cheerful guff. The G203 mouse in particular sat on our best gaming mouse guide for quite some time as the top budget option, while the G213 keyboard is an excellent starting point if you're getting into PC gaming for the first time. Sure, it's not the best gaming keyboard on the market, but it's fair value nonetheless. It's a similar story with the G332 headset. This one isn't going to win awards as a top-tier PC headset for gaming, but it's a solid budget option.

Logitech PC gaming starter set deal

If you'd like to take advantage of this offer, we'd suggest getting on it sooner rather than later - it may not stick around for long before being snapped up.

