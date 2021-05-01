George Romero's Twilight of the Dead is in the works from the director's widow

George Romero's Twilight of the Dead, a zombie movie started by Romero before his death in 2017, is in the works from the director's widow, Suzanne Romero.

As reported by THR, Suzanne Romero has been quietly toiling away at Twilight of the Dead for the past few years. Along with screenwriters Joe Knetter and Robert L. Lucas, Suzanne Romero is working on a script based on a treatment written by George Romero and Paolo Zelati. A director hasn't been confirmed yet, but Romero is currently lining up meetings to decide who will helm the project.

Zelati reached out to Suzanne Romero following her husband's death to request permission to continue writing Twilight of the Dead.

"I gave him my full blessing as long as I could be there every step of the way for it to remain true to George's vision," Suzanne Romero said. "We had a solid treatment and the beginning of the script. I can 100 percent say that George would be incredibly happy to see this continue. He wanted this to be his final stamp on the zombie genre."

George Romero created the modern concept of reanimated, flesh-eating zombies in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead, and he'd go on to direct 1978's Dawn of the Dead, 1985's Day of the Dead, 2005's Land of the Dead, 2007's Diary of the Dead, and 2009's Survival of the Dead. Twilight of the Dead was the director's planned conclusion of his 'of the Dead' series of zombie movies.

"It is no secret that Diary and Survival were not the way he envisioned the series ending, and George knew it very well," Zelati noted. "Twilight of the Dead was his goodbye to the genre he created and wanted to go out with a powerful film."

"This is the film he wanted to make. And while someone else will carry the torch as the director, it is very much a George A. Romero film," said Suzanne Romero.

