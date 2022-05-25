Genshin Impact devs' upcoming space RPG Honkai Star Rail has a lovely opening cutscene

Honkai: Star Rail, the upcoming open-world space RPG from Genshin Impact studio miHoYo, has debuted its beautifully shot opening cutscene.

The cutscene, titled A Short Play, shows a battle play out on a large spaceship after it's invaded by a gang of vaguely Gundam-esque enemies, who seem to have arrived via black holes. While several playable characters take up arms against the baddies or scurry away, the purple-haired Kafka uses her skill with an air violin to score the scene with a graceful, cinematic solo tune.

It's unclear why she chose this particular moment to play music, but it definitely makes for a more entertaining trailer. Kafka's character overview (opens in new tab) describes her as "calm, collected, and beautiful," so she definitely sounds like someone who would bust out an air violin during an attack.

Honkai: Star Rail's second closed beta kicked off today, letting select players on PC, Android, and iOS experience the turn-based action ahead of the game's full launch. MiHoYo hasn't revealed if or when there will be another beta, nor have they set a firm release date for Honkai: Star Rail.

Either way, fans of Genshin Impact, anime, and sci-fi have a lot to look forward to. The plot tasks you and several playable protagonists with saving the galaxy while planet-hopping on a steampunk spaceship. Unlike Genshin, combat is turn-based and it sounds like there's a bigger focus on strategy, but miHoYo has described it as newcomer-friendly. There's also a large sci-fi universe to explore, plenty of puzzles to solve, and a big cast of playable characters to get to know.

