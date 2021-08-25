Genshin Impact Concert 2021 revealed along with more Aloy gameplay

Genshin Impact is hosting a big concert this October.

Developer MiHoYo announced the concert during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase. The aptly named Genshin Concert 2021: Melodies of an Endless Journey will air October 3, led by performances from conductor Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will be joined by independent musicians from several countries, including the United States and South Korea, who'll perform "interpretations of much-loved pieces with a mix of genres," MiHoYo said in a press release.

The first teaser for the concert is a lovely rendition of the opening theme. Genshin Impact music has been incredible from day one, but MiHoYo's really begun to put it front-and-center with recent updates, frequently opening its reveal streams with performances from original composer Yu-Peng Chen, and archiving chunks of the soundtrack online. You can find more details on the concert's newly minted website.

MiHoYo brought more than music to Gamescom, too. The concert announcement arrived on the heels of another look at Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy, who's coming to Genshin Impact as a free playable five-star character. PlayStation players will get Aloy with the release of update 2.1 next week, while PC and mobile players will have to wait until update 2.2.

Everything shown today lines up with previous (and some leaked) footage of Aloy in action: her elemental skill chucks a splitting ice bomb that imbues her arrows with ice, and her burst is a bigger ice bomb that she detonates with a well-placed shot. I don't remember getting that upgrade in Horizon Zero Dawn, but perhaps I just didn't get deep enough into the skill tree.