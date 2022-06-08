Genshin Impact 3.0 update could be going into beta soon

It looks like Genshin Impact 3.0 update is going into closed beta soon.

Reliable Genshin Impact tipster Zeniet shared on Twitter that Hoyoverse is “already starting to recruit testers” for the grand update, sharing an image of a title card that says “Act 3 Truth Amongst the Pages of Purma” and another of a character dressed in Egyptian-like armour with a spear.

Indeed, if you check out the anime game's official Discord (opens in new tab), you can see a call out for testers for the next beta test. The post went up earlier today (June 8), though you only have until June 12 to get your applications in.

Hoyoverse is already starting to recruit testers for v3.0 As you can already tell, it's gonna be a big one.

While Genshin Impact is currently on update 2.7, we could see some repeated history here. Hoyoverse decided to jump straight from update 1.6 to 2.0 last year due to the size of the patch. We’ve already seen plenty of Genshin Impact 2.8 update leaks (opens in new tab), so it’s unlikely that the next huge update is right around the corner, though it might not be too far away.

Hoyoverse is appearing at Summer Game Fest this week, so we could get a tease soon. It’s worth noting that the developer is only confirmed (opens in new tab) to be showing off the new strategy-RPG title Honkai: Star Rail. Still, now that the developer has multiple projects on the go, we could be seeing much more from Mihoyo. Alongside Honkai Star Rail, we have a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk game called Zenless Zone Zero on the way – phew.

Hoyoverse initially delayed Genshin Impact’s latest update for a few weeks, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the upcoming beta is anything to go by, the developer is taking little time catching up. Hoyoverse has also confirmed that Genshin Impact’s Nintendo Switch port is “still in development” amidst fears the devs had cancelled it.

