Genshin Impact 2.7 update livestream has been delayed

The Genshin Impact 2.7 update livestream has been "temporarily delayed", says the game's developer.

Announced in an unexpected way, miHoYo left a comment on its most recent post on the Genshin Impact Facebook page. The post featured three new web event wallpapers called "Journey With a Gentle Breeze" and in the comments, the developer said: "The Special Program for Version 2.7 has been Temporarily Delayed, we apologize for the issue."

At the moment all we have is this vague Facebook comment, so it’s unclear why it has been delayed and for how long for. It’s also not clear why miHoYo felt the need to share this pretty important news in the comments of a Facebook post and not on a public post or blog post. No need to worry though, as Genshin Impact fans have taken to the likes of Twitter to share the news with other fans who were eagerly awaiting the livestream.

Apparently Hoyoverse is going to be delaying the upcoming 2.7 Livestream, but posted it as a comment instead of making an official announcement about it? Anyways spread the word!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/RFUXkGOPJUApril 28, 2022 See more

Technically, as pointed out by multiple fans online , the Genshin Impact developer never actually announced an official date for the livestream and it was fans who assumed it would be taking place at the end of April. So it now makes a little more sense as to why miHoYo hasn’t put out a public post yet. The livestream was expected to take place on either April 28 or 29 and was expected to give a preview of the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.7 update.

One thing you can count on appearing in the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream, whenever it does happen, is the two new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. At the end of last month, the new hydro and electro characters appeared in a teaser trailer but not a lot was revealed about the pair. Here’s hoping fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see Yelan and Kuki Shinobu when the livestream is rescheduled.