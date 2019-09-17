Gears 5 components: Where to find all Jack upgrades and component locations in Gears 5

Finding all the Gears 5 components to upgrade Jack could take some time. There are components all over the open world, as well as three and five packs hidden away. You'll need them if you want to get the most out of Jack's abilities as well.

You see, Jack, once a nice little gimmicky way of opening doors, is now an extremely powerful weapon once you unlock abilities and power him up in Gears 5. From attacking enemies to protecting you, finding all the component locations and Jack upgrades can really turn the game around. In this list we've got every component and upgrade we've found so far, more or less in the order of an average playthrough.

Act 1 Chapter 1

Gears 5 components: Act 1 Chapter 1

Don't worry about looking for upgrades in this chapter because there aren't any! Take this opportunity to get acquainted with your drone and try out the pre-installed Pulse ability.

Act 1 Chapter 2

Gears 5 components: Act 1 Chapter 2

Flash Ability

Location: Baird's lab

Current Objective: Upgrade the new Jack

After a test drive with a drone in the previous chapter, you get to play with Jack in earnest here. Baird starts you off with the Flash ability, which stuns your targeted enemies. This ability--located in Baird's lab--isn't hard to find, especially since upgrading Jack with it is a mandatory story objective.

Component

Location: Locker room past the armory

Current Objective: "Borrow" a component and upgrade Jack

You'll come across the armory after you leave Baird's lab and after a less-than-friendly sparring match. Walk past the armory and look for an open locker belonging to someone with the last name of 'REED'.

Component

Location: Armory across the hall from the training gym

Current Objective: "Borrow" a component and upgrade Jack



This is one of the easiest components you'll find in Gears 5. It's on the table in the middle of the armory.

Act 1 Chapter 3

Gears 5 components: Act 1 Chapter 3

Component

Location: Office ruins, next to a coffee pot

Current Objective: Reinforce Carmine at the settlement hub

You'll traverse through these office ruins shortly after starting the chapter. Simply make enough progress until you come across a small room with checkered flooring.

Component

Location: Office ruins, on top of a desk

Current Objective: Reinforce Carmine at the settlement hub

As you continue your way through the office ruins, look for a pair of desks in the middle of a room. This office has an unusual amount of natural light coming in much thanks to one side of the room being completely obliterated.

Component 3-Pack

Location: Electrical room

Current Objective: Reinforce Carmine at the settlement hub

After you run into a jumpy and over-apologetic private, go down the short set of stairs and hang a right to what appears to be a dead end. Look to the left in this very short hallway and you'll find a dark yellow panel. Open it to find a rare 3-pack of components.

Component

Location: Bathroom adjacent to a large living room

Current Objective: Reinforce Carmine at the settlement hub

Shortly after leaving the electrical room, you'll come across a group of settlers hiding in a very large living room. As you enter that room, look straight ahead, and you'll notice a bathtub. You'll find a component on top of the washing machine in that bathroom.

Component

Location: After the cutscene when Fahz and Del talk about graffiti on a memorial

Current Objective: Reinforce Carmine at the settlement hub

Continue through the level until you watch a cutscene involving 'culling the herd'. Move through the small courtyard, and walk up to the heavily damaged bridge nearby. You can see the component but you can't reach it. This is when you ask Jack for help.

Component

Location: Small market in the shopping district

Current Objective: Reinforce Carmine at the settlement hub

After shootout against drones and a radio update with Baird, look for a very small market with produce along the wall. If you need a landmark reference point, the market is across the street from the Settlement Guitars music store. You can also get more Jack fetching practice by having him pick up the component for you through the open window.

Act 1 Chapter 4

Gears 5 components: Act 1 Chapter 4

Component

Location: Cafe

Current Objective: Get to the Raven crash site

You'll find yourself in a large, single lane commercial district at the start of this chapter. As you progress forward, look for a cafe on your left with a blue awning and a blue table umbrella. You'll find the component in the darkened indoor part of the cafe, on the counter.

Stim Ability

Location: Large maintenance and laundry room

Current Objective: Get to the Raven crash site

As with the last ability, finding this one is part of the story. After you reach the literal firewall, look to your right for a door and go through. The base version of this Stim ability gives you a very temporary but effective shield. It's necessary to get past the literal firewall nearby. You'll also be glad you have it for some of the new enemies of Gears 5.

Component

Location: The Blooming Wilds

Current Objective: Get to the Raven crash site

After you pass you the first firewall using the Stim ability, you'll eventually come across another firewall. When you hear JD say, "All right. Looks like it's Stim time.", don't go through the firewall he's referring to just yet. Instead, look to your right and a business named The Blooming Wilds should be in your view. It's also the only business in the area with an entrance blocked by a firewall. Use Stim to pass the fire and grab the component on the counter.

Component

Location: Hotel service entrance

Current Objective: Regroup with Kait and Marcus at the theater

In this chapter, you'll eventually need to find your way into a hotel. The entrance is blocked, so look for an alternate route along the left side of the hotel. After you pass the gate to this loading area, look for a truck with its back facing the loading door. Head up into the room and open the loading door from the other side. This will allow you to board the back the truck, which is where you'll find the component.

Component

Location: Hotel laundry room

Current Objective: Move through the hotel

In the darkened halls of the service and maintenance area of the hotel, look for a laundry room. It's the first optional room on the right of the first main hallway. You should be close to it when you get a radio update from Lizzie. The component is inside one of the yellow panels.

Component

Location: Theater Storage Room

Current Objective: Search the theater for evacuees

Enter the theater dressing room, which is opposite the washrooms. You'll find a small, narrow storage room to your immediate right. The space is so tight that you'll need Jack to help retrieve the component.

Component

Location: Electrical Room

Current Objective: Exit the theater

Just like one of the component pick-ups in the previous chapter, here's yet another one found in the theater's electrical room. Once again, it's inside a yellow panel.