Gearbox acquisition allows studio to "take a risk" on new IP, according to Randy Pitchford

Gearbox head Randy Pitchford has teased that the studio's recent acquisition by Embracer Group will allow it to develop "new IP" beyond its Borderlands franchise.

Speaking to VentureBeat following the studio's $1.3 million sale to the Swedish publisher, Pitchford stated that Gearbox has "many new IP concepts" on the go that are ready and waiting to "explode".

"We could wait for the right publishing partner who's willing to make a bet, rather than only take a risk on something they know Gearbox has already done before," continued Pitchford.

"Those publishers that have taken risks on us for what we want to see next have always been rewarded. But for some reason they can't be comfortable with that kind of risk. Now we get to take that risk. We can maximally deliver on the IP we have and pursue new IP as a consequence of this relationship. That's incredibly exciting for me. I feel like we're just getting started."

In a statement sent to GamesRadar earlier this week, 2K also assured that "the merger does not change 2K’s relationship with Gearbox nor our role as the publisher for the Borderlands IP or any other projects we are currently working on with the studio", corroborating Pitchford's tease about multiple titles in the works both in and out of the Borderlands universe.

The last new IP that Gearbox worked on was its 2016 hero shooter Battleborn; a game which, incidentally, had its servers shut down last month after years of failing to find a sustainable playerbase. Hopefully, the financial support of Embracer Group will give Gearbox' new projects a better chance of survival in the future.

For our list of the ever-changing Shift Codes in Borderlands 3, you can head over to our complete Borderlands 3 Shift Codes guide for more.