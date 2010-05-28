Gary Coleman dies aged 42

Gary Coleman, former child actor and star of TV sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes" has passed away aged 42.

The star had been taken to Utah Valley Regional Medical hospital after suffering an intercranial haemmorhage (bleeding in the skull) on Wednesday night.

After making progress, Coleman was kept in hospital for tests, but his condition worsened rapidly on Thursday and the star was placed on life support.

He was pronounced dead at 12:05pm local time (approx 19:05 in the UK).

Gary Coleman was most famous for his role as the precocious Arnold Jackson on US TV sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes" which he starred in from 1978 - 1986, gaining him worldwide fame thanks to his catchphrase 'Watchoo talkin' 'bout Willis?'.

He continued to act into the '90s, making guest appearances on "Married With Children" and "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air".

He also appeared in big screen comedies such as Dirty Work and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star .

Coleman suffered from health problems from birth, afflicted by a serious kidney problem that required dialysis and meant he never grew above his now distinctive height of 4'8.

Problems in his personal life often made headlines throughout the 00's, but his loss is sad and unexected at such an early age, and he'll be remembered for the smiles he brought during his 42 years.

