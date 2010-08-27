GamesRadar's Trailer Trash Theatre - Episode 10

The Trailers

Gamescom 2010: ArcaniA: Gothic 4 - Trailer

Gamescom 2010: Beat Sketcher - Trailer

Gamescom 2010: Black Mirror III - Trailer

Gamescom 2010: Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep - Trailer

Gamescom 2010: Family Trainer Treasure Adventure - Trailer

Happy 10th episode! Tons of trailers came out ofGamescom 2010last week, and we went and hand picked the awful ones just for you.Tyler Wildemakes a triumphant return in this episode as we make fun of some of the worst trailers to come out of the conference. Check it out below!

Catch new episodes every Thursday, and check out past episodes below,through theTrailer Trash Theatre tag, or onYouTube. And in case you missed it, here's a special blooper reel from the last few episodes:

