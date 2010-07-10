GamesRadar's second annual 24 hour gaming marathon [UPDATE: It's on!]

UPDATE: We've begun! Check out the live feed, take a pass at the schedule, and join us!

Please note that because XBL friends lists have a 100 friend maximum, we will be clearing them out off and on throughout the event.

What are you doing on August 20th? How about August21st? It better not be showering, leaving your house, or anything else as callously wasteful, because GamesRadar's 24 hour marathon is back! We're closing outthe long daysof summer with a non-stop goof-aboutthat begins at 5 p.m. PSTon Friday, August 20th and doesn'tstop until 5 p.m. the next day.

Play with us. Eat copious amounts of junk food with us. Defy your body's natural processes with us, and followus on GamesRadar,Twitter, andYouTubeas we document our downfall. Details below!

Live Feed

Schedule

Note: This schedule is subject to change. While PC is not listed as a platform for some games, we may have someone on it. Stay tuned.

5pm – 7pm – Super Street Fighter IV (PS3, 360) / Modern Warfare 2 (PS3, 360)

7pm – 9pm – Red Dead Redemption (PS3, 360) / StarCraft II (PC)

9pm – 11pm - Halo 3 (360) / Uncharted 2 (PS3)

11pm – 1am – Bioshock 2 (PS3, 360)

1am – 3am – Left 4 Dead 2 (360, PC)

3am – 7am – Free for All! The editors play whatever floats their boats.

7am – 9am - Super Street Fighter IV (PS3, 360) / Modern Warfare 2 (PS3, 360)

9am – 11am – Gears of War 2 (360) / Uncharted 2 (PS3)

11am – 1pm – Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (PS3, 360)

1pm - 2pm – Blur (PS3, 360)

2pm – 5pm – Free for All!

We are on Pacific Daylight Time (GMT -7:00).

So how are you going to join us in our quest to screen burn our eyeballs? This is how! Please note that, as Xbox Live only allows 100 friends, we'll likely clear out our Gamertag's friends lists before the event, so adding us now probably isn't going to help. Just take note, and we'll update you as we get closer to the event.

StarCraft II RealID

GamesRadarCraft@gmail.com

Xbox Live Gamertags

GamesRadarTeam

GamesRadarUS

GamesRadarUS2

GamesRadarCore

TalkRadar GR

GR Buttercup

PlayStation IDs

GamesRadar1

GamesRadar2

GamesRadar3

GamesRadar4

Follow us on Twitter!

@GamesRadar (the staff as a whole)

@Brelston (Brett Elston)

@mikelreparaz(Mikel Reparaz)

@Cantista (Chris Antista)

@Grinand (Charlie Barratt)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@zeldamarie (Carolyn Gudmundson)

@lizziecuevas (Lizzie Cuevas)

@hEnereyG (Henry Gilbert)

@ButtercupGR (B. Buttercup)

Last Updated: Aug 20, 2010