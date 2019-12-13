Here's what GamesRadar thinks of the Xbox Series X so far

Well, well, well. Xbox has revealed the Xbox Series X, it's next-gen Xbox console that's going to arrive in 'Holiday 2020'. But not only do we have a name, we've also had our first look at the new console's design. So, we asked the GamesRadar+ team what their first impressions of the next-generation Microsoft console were. So here we go:

"Xbox is preparing to blur the lines between console and PC forever" – Sam Loveridge

I am so into the Xbox Series X. The design, the sizzle trailer, the launch games, the name. It signals that Xbox is preparing to blur the lines between console and PC forever, and not just because the new console looks like a desktop gaming PC. The Series X name leaves space for multiple versions of the console, but potentially a line of PCs too, offering different ways to play for the widest range of gamers ever. If Xbox Series X is a way to get more people to play video games, that's got to be a good thing. I look forward to see what else Xbox has up its sleeves. - Sam Loveridge (Global Editor-in-Chief)

"All hail the Xbox Series X" – Josh West

The Xbox Series X has my attention. The monolithic looking machine powers my dreams now. The towering slab of plastic, containing components that will unleash power the likes of which my ageing television could never hope to display, has taken hold. I see it when I close my eyes. In Holiday 2020, the monolith will descend upon my living room – it won't fit into my media unit, so I suppose I will plant it in the centre of the room, surrounded by candles arranged in the shape of an Xbox logo. All hail Phil Spencer. All hail the Xbox Series X. Listen, it's still early days and there's still a lot that needs to be communicated, but I've chosen sides in console generations for far less than a new Halo. Let's do this thing. - Josh West (Features Editor)

"The future is looking very bright for Series X – Heather Wald

It immediately made me think of a PC tower and at first I thought it might look a bit towersome next to my TV. Now I know it's roughly the height of three controllers, I'm more on board with the new design. With the Xbox One X, I think the name could have been a little more inventive. I mean, with all these Xs it's bound to cause some confusion. To be honest, I kind of wish it was actually just called Project Scarlett - I always thought it sounded like something right out of Star Trek. The biggest sell for me though is the exclusives. Xbox has been in need of some great exclusives for a while now, and with Hellblade 2 and Halo Infinite already announced the future is looking very bright for Series X. - Heather Wald (Staff Writer)

"I'll probably buy it" – Ellen Causey

I'll probably buy it. - Ellen Causey (Video Producer)

"I care more about the games than the console" - Ben Tyrer

Series X continues to excite me because of the renewed push Microsoft are putting on exclusive games. Hellblade 2 and Halo Infinite are intriguing for very different reasons and the fact they'll be on Game Pass at launch means I'm excited to try them without fear of my wallet taking too big a dent. I'm not 100% sold on the console design, which looks like a thicker (thiccer?) Monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but its PC tower design does give it a premium look. Still, I care more about the games than the console they're on and Scarlett, sorry, Series X looks to be delivering on that front. - Ben Tyrer (News Editor)

"Look at that heckin' chonker" – Iain Wilson

Look at that heckin' chonker. Oh lawd it comin'... - Iain Wilson (Guides Editor)

"Getting that thing into my TV cabinet is going to push my Tetris skills" – Alex Avard

The next Xbox has always excited me most with its potential as an all-encompassing entertainment system that, from day one, will have a huge library of games old and new thanks to Xbox Game Pass and its Backwards Compatibility program. That Series X moniker, however, makes it sound like a racing car, which I suppose invokes a certain sense of power and sophistication, but doesn't really do justice to the weird and wonderful side of Xbox, and its esteemed history. Oh, and getting that thing into the TV cabinet next to my PS5 and Nintendo Switch is going to push my Tetris skills to their limits. - Alex Avard (Features Writer)

"The Series X is an absurd name" – Ford James

Aesthetically, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't in love with the PC tower-esque design. The ventilation across the top, the minimalist design and lack of buttons on the shell, the singular Xbox logo in the top left corner... Sony will need to have something beautiful up its sleeve to beat out the Xbox Series X when it comes to its visual design. That's about where the infatuation stops though; calling it the Series X is an absurd name that implies we'll soon be getting more consoles in the Series X line. Perhaps this is simply the first iteration and the rumours of console gaming moving to an annual release cycle like smartphones do is right around the corner. I'll be buying the console on launch no matter what because well, I write for GamesRadar, but if this simply becomes the Xbox Series X V1 and Christmas 2021 sees a more powerful Xbox Series X V2, I won't be impressed. Plus, just like we had the XBone, we've now got the Xbox SeX. Cheers, Microsoft. - Ford James (Guides Writer)

"I really hope Microsoft has learned its lesson on price" - Brendan Griffiths

After Microsoft's relentlessly dull design-choices for console chassis over the years, I actually really like the new design. Hopefully, the exclusives will be coming thick and fast this time, and that massive vent at the top won't get smothered in dust like my Xbox One did before the beautiful Game Pass roared into existence. The Xbox Series X price, is still up in the air though and I really hope Microsoft has learned its lesson from the omnishambles launch story of the Xbox One and the laughably high launch price of the Xbox One X. If rumors of different SKUs at launch are to be believed though, there might be more options for gamers wanting to save some cash for games. Hopefully, these variants are more about SSD sizes rather than technical capability as nobody wants to feel like they're getting a low-powered, second-rate version of a console at launch. - Brendan Griffiths (Managing Editor, Hardware)

"It bodes well for what comes next" - Benjamin Abbott

If the Xbox Series X's design is a statement of intent, it bodes well for what comes next. Sure, this obelisk of a console won't be to everyone's taste. It's bulky, somewhat unwieldy, and unlike anything we've seen before. However, its similarity to high-end gaming rigs (like the Corsair One) would suggest that Microsoft are doing away with gimmicks and focusing entirely on giving us the biggest and best-looking games. That makes sense considering the technology powering it; this new Xbox will be able to go toe to toe with some of the best gaming PCs out there. I'm not entirely sure how that 'Series X' moniker describes what it does (perhaps it's just one model of many?), but hey. The controller is almost unchanged - which is nothing but good news - and we know that headline acts like Halo Infinite will be landing on it sooner rather than later. You've got my attention, Microsoft. - Benjamin Abbott (Hardware Writer)

"It almost looks too small for the power it's promising" - Leon Hurley

I like the shape and form factor of the Series X, although it almost looks too small for the power it's promising. Especially after the HULK SMASH heft of the original Xbox One. Does that, and the 'Series' name, suggest a range of consoles or configuration options depending on what you want/can afford? If that's the case, and given all Microsoft's stuff comes to PC anyway, it might end up leaving PC as the better option as you'll still get the Xbox titles, along with the ability to upgrade more freely, and have access to a wider library of other games. And it's the games that will be the real battle going forward. Microsoft has a looong fight ahead to convince people its studio buying spending spree will pay off. Not many people can afford to drop the cash on two launch consoles in one year, so can MS win people over and get them to turn their backs on Playstation's long track record of exclusives, and choose X instead? - Leon Hurley (Guides Co-Ordinator)

"Looks like the first step towards a constantly evolving console generation" – James Jarvis

The Xbox Series X is a smart, if obvious move, for Microsoft to introduce iterations on the design and components year on year rather than redesign the whole thing every 5 years or so. Just like apple has done with the iPhone I’m fully expecting to see different configurations of SSD space and the like coupled with a new letter or acronym on the end. Things like Xbox X Pro - which could come with a bigger hard drive and game pass subscription built in. And Xbox Series X S with will perhaps this will become the much talked about streaming-only version? Whatever the case it looks like this is the first step towards a constantly evolving console generation and i’m all for it. - James Jarvis (Head of UK Video Operations)

"The name Xbox Series X is doing it no favours" - Jack Shepherd

The name Xbox Series X is going to do them no favours — it’s much to close to Xbox One X. That was one of the problems with marketing the Wii U. Despite the clunky tablet controller, many casual gamers simply presumed it was an accessory for the Wii. With Xbox — is the Xbox Series X just a minor update to Xbox One X or a new generation? To the untrained eye, that’s going to be a serious problem, especially when, frankly, Halo has been a dying franchise that’s become samey and won’t shift the heaps Microsoft need to compete with Sony. The design is also just frustrating for anyone with a gaming cabinet. I hope the PS5 doesn’t follow suit. - Jack Shepherd (Entertainment Editor)

"Not a fan of the 2001: Space Odyssey vibe" - Bradley Russell

Not a fan of the 2001: A Space Odyssey monolith vibe, but am pleased with the two games announced so far. Halo Infinite could potentially be one of the best launch titles ever, and the perfect system-seller. Hellblade 2 is also reflective of the console's bright future. Microsoft's stable of studios under its umbrella is stronger and more diverse than ever. It means we'll be able to see games like Hellblade (which might have been one-and-done in this console generation) get a second chapter. I'm all in on Microsoft supporting brave, inventive stories. I hope that's a sign of things to come. - Bradley Russell (Entertainment Writer)