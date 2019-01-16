25 games like Minecraft you should try when the blocks are taking over

Minecraft. Is it a game? Or a way of life? Nah, just kidding - it's obviously a game, but one that's spawned a host of imitators, would-be successors, and lookalikes over the years. That said, it's more than seven years old at this point, and players may be looking for something new. If you're just such a person - gently setting foot outside the safety of your home base to see what wonders await beyond the borders of what you know, check out this list of the best games like Minecraft that you can (and should!) play right now:

Best Minecraft texture packs | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft seeds

Showing 3 of 48 deals Sort By Recommended Minecraft 1 Shipping from Free £4.99 View Minecraft 2 Shipping from Free £11.99 View Deal ends Sat, Dec 28 Minecraft (PS4) 3 Shipping from Free £19.99 View Load more deals

25. The Forest

Platforms: PC, PS4

The Forest drops you in the middle of the wilderness (quite literally: you crash a plane) and forces you to craft weapons and shelter to survive against an apparently nocturnal tribe of cannibals. It's totally like playing Minecraft - if Minecraft's creepy hissing spiders were bloodthirsty savages trying to eat you. However, if the screenshot above wasn't clear, The Forest is far scarier than Minecraft would ever want to be. There’s a real Green Inferno vibe underscoring the whole thing, what with you being lost in the wilderness scavenging for food, building shelter from the weather, and fighting off aggressive club-toting mutants. Not for the kids.

24. Roblox

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, iOS, Android

In its ridiculously popular online sandbox, Roblox lets you create just about anything that you can think of. Want to build a massive skyscraper only to watch it blow up in spectacular fashion, or host a disco party complete with flashing lights and an on-stage DJ? Go for it. The world is yours to do what you will with it, and the possibilities are endless thanks to the game's intricate editing tools. Roblox puts a huge focus on the social aspects of building and dismantling with friends, with virtually everything in the world created by the players. Try it if Minecraft is a bit too solitary for your liking.

23. Terasology

Platforms: PC

If it wasn't for the realistic in-game water, you'd probably mistake Terasology for Minecraft itself. The game has all of the aesthetic elements of Mojang’s original trend-starter, right down to the blocky hands and punchable cubes of dirt. However, Terasology is an open source game, so if you’re someone who likes to dive right in and contribute to the development and expansion of a community project, it’s a win-win scenario. Aside from world destruction and building elements of Minecraft, Terasology does boast its own unique features, including the ability to build up armies of loyal minions to defend your works. The game is under constant development, too, so there's no telling how it might change and evolve going forward.

22. Terraria

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

As in Minecraft, many a tree will be slaughtered on your way to building shelter when first starting out in the world of Terraria . But it’s a necessary sacrifice, as there are things that go bump in the night in this world - things that would very much like to slay you, actually, even as you try to figure out what to do with your steadily increasing pile of natural (and supernatural) resources. Thankfully, Terraria gives you more options when it comes to disposing of the encroaching evil, and crafting is more than just a means of security against the persistent dangers of the world. Oh, and it's 2D.

21. Castle Story

Platforms: PC

Although it's a strategy game, Castle Story ’s strong focus on tactically overpowering your enemies doesn't mean you won't also be building all manner of structures in the process. The need to partake in mass deforestation is also a shared trait with Minecraft, but it’s all for a good cause; that good cause being an impenetrable castle entirely made out of wooden blocks. The extra spice in Castle Story's gameplay comes from getting to design your own defenses, in what quickly turns into a wonderfully addictive marriage of creativity and tactics.

Turn to page two for more of our pick of the best games like Minecraft...