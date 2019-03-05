Game of Thrones season 8 will feature a battle that lasts a whole episode – and here’s when we might see it

Oh, boy. Just in case you couldn’t be more hyped for Game of Thrones season 8 than you already are, there’s this: an episode-long battle has been teased, potentially clocking in at 90 minutes. Not only that, but it’s almost definitely going to be the longest recorded (fictional) battle ever, beating the likes of Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers behemoth Battle of Helm’s Deep. It gets better, because we might even know when this show-defining battle takes place, so you can prepare yourself accordingly.

In a blowout feature by EW, it’s confirmed that Game of Thrones season 8 will have an episode-spanning battle, dubbed The Battle of Winterfell. In it, almost every major Game of Thrones character will feature in a fight against the Night King and the rest of the White Walkers who have been plodding their way south since, well, forever.

The numbers are, frankly, ridiculous. 750 cast and crew worked tirelessly across 11 full weeks in freezing conditions. Hound actor Rory McCann even says candidly: “Everyone prays they never have to do this again.” It’ll be worth it, though. Sophie Turner, AKA Sansa Stark, teases that “rumour has it, it’s 90 minutes long”.

So, that clash that Peter Dinklage teased would make the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park? This is probably it. We might even know when we can expect it, as Battle of the Bastards director Miguel Sapochnik is back behind the camera, and he’s only confirmed to direct two episodes in Game of Thrones season 8: episodes 3 and 5.

Mark April 28 in your calendars, because that’s definitely when we’re getting the Battle of Winterfell. I’d imagine HBO isn’t too happy about us being able to pinpoint when we’re getting this epic battle, but - as seen in our Game of Thrones ending feature - the Night King actor Vladimir Furdik has already revealed that a battle that’s “the biggest in television history” is arriving in episode 3 of Game of Thrones season 8.

Not long to go now, then. If this battle is any indication, it’s going to make the rest of the show look positively small-scale by comparison. And that takes some doing.

