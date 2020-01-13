Game developers band together to raise funds for Australia bushfire relief

Three of the biggest names in gaming are donating towards the aid effort in Australia. Ubisoft, Infinity Ward, and Bungie are all contributing in their own way, choosing to either donate outright or encourage donations from their players.

Ubisoft is donating AUS$30,000, saying in a statement on Twitter said: “We’ve heard the calls requesting we create in-game items to encourage donations, however this takes considerable development time and we feel immediate action is required.”

Infinity Ward has renamed the Outback Pack DLC in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to the Outback Relief Pack, saying all proceeds will be donated towards the relief effort in Australia. All previous purchases of the pack are also going towards charity. This will continue until the end of January.

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the bushfires in Australia. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from previous & future purchases of the Outback Relief pack through Jan 31 will be donated to help provide aid towards the devastating fires. #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/uuGMO5niomJanuary 11, 2020

It's Tweet covering the announcement says that it is “part of our efforts to help provide relief toward the devastating bushfires in Australia”, so it's worth keeping an eye on Modern Warfare to see what else Infinity Ward have planned.

Finally, Bungie is selling limited edition T-shirts for Destiny 2 that comes with an exclusive in-game emblem code. The T-shirt will be on sale between Thursday, January 16 and Tuesday, February 18 at 9AM PST/ 5PM GMT, with the design preview expected in the coming days.

Half the proceeds from Bungie's T-shirts are going towards WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation, with the other half going towards the NSW Rural Fire Service.

If you would like to donate to any of these charities, head to WIRES donation page and NSW Rural Fire Service donation page.

By Fin Jupp