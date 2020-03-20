Gabe Newell on Steam rival Epic Games Store: "It keeps us honest… but it's ugly in the short term"

In the latest issue of Edge magazine, Valve's CEO and co-founder Gabe Newell shares his thoughts on the Epic Games Store.

In issue 334, Newell sat down to talk to Edge magazine's Alex Spencer about Half-Life: Alyx, the future of VR, and Valve's approach to Steam. During the interview the topic of one of Steam's biggest and newest competitors Epic Games Store lead to Newell sharing his thoughts on whether the competitor affects Valve's approach to Steam and its relationship with developers:

"Competition in game stores is awesome for everybody. It keeps us honest, it keeps everybody else honest," Newell says, "But it's ugly in the short term. You're like, 'Argh, they're yelling, they're making us look bad' - but in the long term, everybody benefits from the discipline and the thoughtfulness it means you have to have about your business by having people come in and challenge you."

"We get a lot more freaked out not by competition, but by people trying to preclude competition," Newell continues, "If you ask us which is scarier, it's people falling in love with Apple's model of controlling everything and having faceless bureaucrats who get to keep your product from entering the market if they don't want it to, or designing a store in a way that minimises software's value-add to experience and stuff like that."

