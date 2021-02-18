Best Shots review - Future State: Nightwing #2 delivers an exciting checkmate moment for Dick

Future State: Nightwing #2 feels like a great one-two punch with Future State: The Next Batman #4 as it doubles down on what fans love about these characters.

Future State: Nightwing #2 credits Written by Andrew Constant

Art by Nicola Scott and Ivan Plascencia

Lettered by Wes Abbott

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 7 out of 10

Is it the illusion of change? Absolutely but Andrew Constant does a great job delivering the kind of exciting checkmate moment with Nightwing that only Bruce Wayne himself could have prepared his protege for. Despite the fact that we've seen Dick Grayson become Batman himself, this goes further to establish how important it is to Dick that Nightwing is a separate entity that can always exist alongside the World's Greatest Detective but doesn't always have to. Constant isn't reinventing the wheel here but it's interesting to see the cycles that exist even in this 'Future State' world.

Nicola Scott's art is always a welcome sight in Gotham. She knows how to have characters really make an entrance and the reveal of the Resistance is one of those moments that calls for it.

But the MVP artistically this issue would have to be colorist Ivan Plascencia. At first, it feels like he's using a fairly conservative color palette that leans into the blues common for a Nightwing book but he doesn't overdo it. That allows him to pull away from those blues and reintroduce them at the issue's climax. It's a great example of using color to communicate the tone of the story.

