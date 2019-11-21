Frozen 2's Idina Menzel talks Elsa, being a Disney Princess and going "Into the Unknown"

When it came to the Frozen franchise, Disney could have just let it go. But the first movie was such a colossal success, that a sequel – which would be one of the few Walt Disney Animations Studio sequels not to head straight to DVD – was indeed a risk.

Yet, Disney has managed to one up themselves. Frozen 2 is arguably better than the first, taking the Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf on an epic new journey that sees the Queen of Arendelle struggling with her growing ice powers as something new threatens her kingdom.

GamesRadar+ and Total Film sat down with Idina Menzel to talk about the sequel, touching on whether she felt pressure after the first movie's success, whether "Into the Unknown" – a new, very catchy song from Frozen 2 – was as much of an ear-worm as "Let it Go", and how she never saw herself as becoming a Disney Princess.

Watch the full interview below.

Frozen 2 is in UK and US cinemas November 22.