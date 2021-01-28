Frost giants cause giant trouble in Strange Academy #8

Doctor Steven Strange has his work cut out for him as the headmaster of Marvel's Strange Academy school for young magic users – and a newly released preview of interior pages February 3's Strange Academy #8 from writer Skottie Young and artists Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado spells big trouble for the school thanks to a group of funky Frost Giants, those ancient enemies of Thor.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But that's not all the issue will hold in store, as Marvel's solicitation teases a field trip for the kids, and the discovery of a potentially dangerous magical artifact.

"Students of Strange Academy go on a perfectly normal field trip... to space... uncovering a magical artifact... with Rocket and Groot. Yep, perfectly normal," reads Marvel's official solicitation for Strange Academy #8. "Meanwhile, what is the ring of dread?!"

When it comes to that last question, your guess is as good as ours for the moment – but we have a sneaking suspicion it may have something to do with the dread Dormammu, as in Strange Academy student Doyle Dormammu's proud (and mystically diabolical) papa.

Here's the gallery:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dormammu is one of Doctor Strange's oldest and most fearsome foes. A denizen of the Dark Dimension, the fiery Dormammu is one of the Faltine, a race of magical conquerors with whom Strange and the Ancient One have longstanding connections.

Along with his son Doyle, Dormammu's got a whole Faltine family tree of Doctor Strange associates and enemies, including his sister Umar, his demonic son Satannish, and Strange's longtime paramour Clea, who is in fact Dormammu's niece.

And of course, MCU fans will remember Dormammu from 2017's Doctor Strange, played in motion capture and voice by Strange actor himself, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Strange Academy #8 goes on sale on February 3.

Upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will expand the magical wing of Marvel Studios – and open up the MCU's Multiverse in a big way.