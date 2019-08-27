The Total Film FrightFest 2019 Awards

Celebrating its 20th birthday in style, Arrow Video FrightFest again proved to be the UK’s number one horror festival with a bullet (and a knife, a crossbow, an axe, etc.). Rounding up 78 – yes, 78 – nightmare movies from all corners of the globe, Arrow Video FrightFest treated genre fans to five glorious days of non-stop scare fare. And judging from the consistently high standard, the dark heart of horror is, right now, pumping stronger than ever.

Total Film here awards the best of the fest…

Best film

And the nominations are…

Bliss (Joe Begos)

Daniel Isn’t Real (Adam Egypt Mortimer)

The Deeper You Dig (Toby Poser and John Adams)

Depraved (Larry Fessenden)

Fingers (Juan Ortiz)

Girl On The Third Floor (Travis Stevens)

Here Comes Hell (Jack McHenry)

I Trapped The Devil (Josh Lobo)

Knives And Skin (Jennifer Reeder)

Why Don’t You Just Die! (Kirill Sokolov)

The Wind (Emma Tammi)

And the winner is…

Bliss (Joe Begos)

Best director

And the nominations are…

Joe Begos (Bliss)

Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real)

Jennifer Reeder (Knives And Skin)

Travis Stevens (Girl On The Third Floor)

Emma Tammi (The Wind)

And the winner is…

Jennifer Reeder (Knives And Skin)

Best actress

And the nominations are…

Lauryn Canny (Darlin’)

Lexi Kolker (Freaks)

Dora Madison (Bliss)

Caitlin Stasey (Kindred Spirits)

Brittany Teo (Extracurricular)

Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not)

And the winner is…

Dora Madison (Bliss)

Best actor

And the nominations are…

Macon Blair (Kindred Spirits)

Jeremy Gardner (Sadistic Intentions)

Eddie Marsan (Feedback)

Adrian Glynn McMorran (Volition)

Elijah Wood (Come To Daddy)

And the winners is…

Jeremy Gardner (Sadistic Intentions)

Best scare

And the nominations are…

“Help me… help me…” (Extracurricular)

Lighting a match (Mary)

Alligator snap out of trapdoor (Crawl)

Head out of water (The Deeper You Dig)

Aunt Helene in bedroom (Ready Or Not)

Murder silhouetted in window (Driven)

Ali in the headlights (Witches In The Woods)

And the winner is…

Alligator snap out of trapdoor (Crawl)

Best death

And the nominations are…

Single stab in neck (Extracurricular)

Shotgun blast in back of head (Extracurricular)

Courtesy flush (The Drone)

Aunt Helene (Ready Or Not)

Face sliced off with axe (The Furies)

Arterial spray (Why Don’t You Just Die!)

Throat cut (Harpoon)

Pulled apart by multiple alligators (Crawl)

And the winner is…

Face sliced off with axe (The Furies)

Best monster

And the nominations are…

Alligators (Crawl)

Bloody Mary (Ghost Killers Vs. Bloody Mary)

Daniel (Daniel Isn’t Real)

Rat-hand (Mutant Blast)

Pig-men (Bullets Of Justice)

And the winner is…

Rat-hand (Mutant Blast)

Best gore

And the nominations are…

Blood-vomiting phone (Ghost Killer Vs. Bloody Mary)

Vampire-on-vampire head-eating (Bliss)

School dinner frenzy (Eat Brains Love)

Constant head trauma (Mutant Blast)

Cutting out the black string (The Black String)

Stepping in corpse’s chest (I Am Toxic)

And the winner is…

Blood-vomiting phone (Ghost Killer Vs. Bloody Mary)

Best big effect

And the nominations are…

Pulling back from Earth through space (Dark Encounter)

The abyss (Daniel Isn’t Real)

Telekinetic pulses (Freaks)

And the winner is…

Pulling back from Earth through space (Dark Encounter)

The Lucio Fulci award for eyeball trauma

And the nominations are…

Talon in eye (Ghost killers Vs. Bloody Mary)

Crossbow bullseye (Eat Brains Love)

Stabs eye and sucks out blood (Bliss)

Removing eyeball with spoon (The Furies)

And the winner is…

Removing eyeball with spoon (The Furies)

Best genital trauma

Multiple stabs to crotch (Come To Daddy)

Eating a man’s penis and testicles (Eat Brains Love)

Trying to put the mutilated testicles back together again (Porno)

And the winner is…

Trying to put the mutilated testicles back together again (Porno)

Most ubiquitous actor

Jeremy Gardner (Fingers, Bliss, Sadistic Intentions, Gutter)

Most savage haircut

Elijah Wood (Come To Daddy)

Best worst makeover

Johnny Vegas as Lost Boys Kiefer Sutherland (Tales From The Lodge)

Best guests

The Soska Sisters (Rabid) – watching movies and hanging out for the entire festival