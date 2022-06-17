All Forza Motorsport cars you’ll be able to drive

The Forza Motorsport car list is starting to take shape with the recent reveal of the rebooted motorsport series. You’ll be able to drive a mix new and old cars from well-known, high-performance car brands, such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Porsche, and lesser-known manufacturers, like Ginetta and Chaparral. While only 37 cars have been officially revealed so far, a packed Forza Motorsport gameplay demo showed off how stunning the cars look thanks to real time ray tracing. Here’s the Forza Motorsport car list, filled with all the cars that we know of so far.

Forza Motorsport car list

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Below, we’ve listed all 37 cars that have been officially revealed to appear in Forza Motorsport. They’re sorted by alphabetically by manufacturer and from oldest to newest, so if there’s a particular car you really want to race around the tracks, you can easily find it. There’s no doubt that this car list will go into the hundreds if previous Forza titles are anything to go by. With a release window of Spring 2023 for Forza Motorsport, that’s plenty of time for Turn 10 Studios to reveal more drivable cars for the game.

Acura | Aston Martin | Audi | BMW | Brabham | Cadillac | Chaparral | Chevrolet | Dodge | Eagle-Weslake | Ferrari | Ford | Formula Drift | Ginetta | Honda | Koenigsegg | Lamborghini | Mazda | McLaren | Mercedes | Mercury | NIO | Nissan | Porsche

Acura

2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3

2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi

Aston Martin

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

2017 Aston Martin Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7

Audi

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

BMW

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

Brabham

2019 Brabham BT62

Cadillac

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing Dpi-V.R

Chaparral

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

Chevrolet

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupé

Dodge

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Eagle-Weslake

1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G

Ferrari

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

Ford

1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Formula Drift

2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

Ginetta

2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

Honda

1967 Honda RA300

Koenigsegg

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Lamborghini

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO

Mazda

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

McLaren

1966 McLaren M2B

2019 McLaren Senna GTR

Mercedes

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Mercury

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

NIO

2016 NIO EP9

Nissan

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

Porsche

2017 Porsche #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

We’re not yet sure how cars will be unlocked in Forza Motorsport, but based on previous Forza titles, we assume that earning Credits through the races and the career mode will be the best way to buy the cars you want. There will likely be plenty of cars to unlock simply by playing through the career mode and completing various challenges too.

