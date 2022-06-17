All Forza Motorsport cars you’ll be able to drive

The Forza Motorsport car list is starting to take shape with the recent reveal of the rebooted motorsport series. You’ll be able to drive a mix new and old cars from well-known, high-performance car brands, such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Porsche, and lesser-known manufacturers, like Ginetta and Chaparral. While only 37 cars have been officially revealed so far, a packed Forza Motorsport gameplay demo showed off how stunning the cars look thanks to real time ray tracing. Here’s the Forza Motorsport car list, filled with all the cars that we know of so far.
Forza Motorsport car list
Below, we’ve listed all 37 cars that have been officially revealed to appear in Forza Motorsport. They’re sorted by alphabetically by manufacturer and from oldest to newest, so if there’s a particular car you really want to race around the tracks, you can easily find it. There’s no doubt that this car list will go into the hundreds if previous Forza titles are anything to go by. With a release window of Spring 2023 for Forza Motorsport, that’s plenty of time for Turn 10 Studios to reveal more drivable cars for the game.
Acura | Aston Martin | Audi | BMW | Brabham | Cadillac | Chaparral | Chevrolet | Dodge | Eagle-Weslake | Ferrari | Ford | Formula Drift | Ginetta | Honda | Koenigsegg | Lamborghini | Mazda | McLaren | Mercedes | Mercury | NIO | Nissan | Porsche
Acura
- 2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3
- 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi
Aston Martin
- 1958 Aston Martin DBR1
- 2017 Aston Martin Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7
Audi
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
BMW
- 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
Brabham
- 2019 Brabham BT62
Cadillac
- 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing Dpi-V.R
Chaparral
- 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
Chevrolet
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupé
Dodge
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Eagle-Weslake
- 1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G
Ferrari
- 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
Ford
- 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
Formula Drift
- 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z
- 2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra
Ginetta
- 2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1
Honda
- 1967 Honda RA300
Koenigsegg
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
Lamborghini
- 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO
Mazda
- 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
McLaren
- 1966 McLaren M2B
- 2019 McLaren Senna GTR
Mercedes
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3
Mercury
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
NIO
- 2016 NIO EP9
Nissan
- 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
Porsche
- 2017 Porsche #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
We’re not yet sure how cars will be unlocked in Forza Motorsport, but based on previous Forza titles, we assume that earning Credits through the races and the career mode will be the best way to buy the cars you want. There will likely be plenty of cars to unlock simply by playing through the career mode and completing various challenges too.
In the meantime, there are plenty of cars to find and unlock in Forza Horizon 5. You can take a look at the Forza Horizon 5 car list to see what might be coming to Forza Motorsport, or make sure you’ve found all the hidden Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds around Mexico.