Forza Horizon 5 system requirements have been confirmed

The Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements have been revealed ahead of the game’s release in November.
Shared via the Forza Horizon official Twitter account, the tweet read: "You've asked us, what does it take to run #ForzaHorizon5 on PC? So today, we're sharing our PC specs as well as details on supported peripherals, graphics options, and much more."
The PC requirements have been split up into three different categories: Minimum specs, recommended specs, and ideal specs. If you’re hoping to play Forza Horizon 5 in the best way possible you’re going to need the likes of a Radeon RX 6800 / NVIDIA GTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 110GB SSD space. You can see the full list of specs below.
Minimum specs
- OS: Windows 10 - November 2019 update
- CPU (AMD): Ryzen 3 1200
- CPU (NVIDIA): Intel i5-4460
- GPU (AMD): Radeon RX 470
- GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GTX 970
- VRAM: 4GB
- RAM: 8GB
- HDD: 110 GB
Recommended specs
- OS: Windows 10 - November 2019 update
- CPU (AMD): Ryzen 5 1500X
- CPU (NVIDIA): Intel i5-8400
- GPU (AMD): Radeon RX 590
- GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GTX 1070
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB
- HDD: 110 GB
Ideal specs
- OS: Windows 10 - November 2019 update
- CPU (AMD): Ryzen 7 3800XT
- CPU (NVIDIA): Intel i7-10700K
- GPU (AMD): Radeon RX 6800 XT
- GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA RTX 3080
- VRAM (AMD): 16GB
- VRAM (NVIDIA): 10GB
- RAM: 16GB
- HDD: 110 GB
Playground Games may have released the PC requirements for Forza Horizon 5 today, however, the game isn’t out until November 9, 2021. In this installment of the racing franchise, players are transported to vibrant Mexico where they’ll race through sandy beaches, iconic cities, and other historical landmarks.
In a blog post accompanying the PC requirements, the game's developer gives a little more of an insight into the kind of things players can expect from the new Forza game. PC players will apparently be able to "unlock the framerate, crank up the visuals to 4K, enable HDR for more luminous lighting, or expand the field-of-view."
Haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless controller is also supported by every version of Forza Horizon 5, including with Steam for the first time. Finally, the developer has pleased car fanatics everywhere by bringing raytracing into Forzavista, the car exploration mode.
