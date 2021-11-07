Forza Horizon 5 has clocked up over 800,000 players even though it's still in early access

Forza Horizon 5 has clocked up over 800,000 players – not bad for a game that's not even properly out yet.

As first reported by VGC , the racer's in-game Hall of Fame leaderboard currently ranks over 800,000 players, even though the game doesn't release fully – or even for eager Xbox Game Pass players – until Tuesday, November 9, and is only available on PC and Xbox consoles, of course.

That means the hundreds of thousands of players currently testing their racing skills have more than likely forked out for Playground Games' more expensive premium editions, which had a recommended retail price of around £85/$99USD and included early access as a pre-order perk.

Still undecided on whether or not to give Forza Horizon 5 a spin?

"It really is incredible to see first-hand just how stunning the graphics are in Forza Horizon 5. I can't stop marveling at the way light bounces off the bonnet of a car I'm driving, or how I can see the world reflected in the back window as I speed down the colorful streets of Mexico, "Heather wrote in GamesRadar+'s Forza Horizon 5 review , in which she awarded the racing game 5 stars out of 5.

"Every time I get to a high point in the world, I also have to stop and appreciate the gorgeous vistas. From the way the sand glitters in the desertland to the shimmering waters of the ocean beaches and the hyper-realistic look of the cars in Forza Vista, you can really see how the latest entry in the series is making the most of the Xbox's hardware.

"I've lost count of the number of races I sped my way through that I immediately wanted to experience all over again. As another fantastic entry in what is already a very strong series, Playground Games delivers impeccably detailed graphics, stellar audio design, and smooth controls that all work together to make Forza Horizon 5 an utter joy to play. I'm already itching to get right back into the driver's seat."

