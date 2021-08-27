Forza Horizon 5 Event Labs mode offers so many possibilities, it's making the devs nervous

Forza Horizon 5 offers player-created modes through Event Labs, and it's actually making the development team a little nervous.

The news comes from an interview between IGN and Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown over the course of Gamescom 2021. The Event Labs mode offers players a potentially endless list of tools to create their own modes, and it's making the team at Playground "a little bit nervous because you can create basically anything with it," Brown says.

Brown explains that there's a real capacity for players to create things in Event Labs that make absolutely no sense, and are just plain confusing. The Forza Horizon 5 lead hopes that players won't be privy to any of the creation algorithms that run in the backend of the game through the Event Labs mode.

While Event Labs gives players the tools to create their own tracks and modes, that's just at launch. Brown confirmed to IGN that Playground is going to be continually adding new details and features to the mode in Forza Horizon 5 well past launch later this year, so we could see even more experimental modes and tracks created by players well past launch.

Forza Horizon 5 launches later this year on November 9 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as a day one Xbox Game Pass launch title. You can already check out the performance benchmarks for the new game, for details on how it'll run on both new-gen Xbox consoles.

For more on Playground's latest escapade, head over to our full Forza Horizon 5 interview for a deep dive.