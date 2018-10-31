Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more fight for the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 Ultimate Game of the Year

Time is running out to make sure your favorite game - whether it involves llamas, cowboys or web shooters - wins the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 Ultimate Game of the Year honor. Voting closes on November 2 at midnight BST, 8pm EDT and 5pm PDT, and as an extra incentive for exercising your democratic rights you'll get a free ebook worth up to $26.99 / £15.99.

The full list of Ultimate Game of the Year nominees are:

Celeste

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Into The Breach

You'll receive instructions for claiming your free ebook - Retro Gamer Annual Vol. 4, Minecraft Vol. 17, PC Gamer Annual 2018, or the T3 Buyer's Guide - via e-mail after you've submitted your vote.

Don't forget to tune into the Golden Joystick Awards livestream on November 16. We'll be live from London's Bloomsbury Big Top for a spectacular ceremony hosted by comedian Danny Wallace.