Former DC publisher Dan DiDio joins Kubert School faculty

Former DC publisher Dan DiDio has joined the faculty of the Kubert School. His first class, 'From Concept to Sale,' will commence October 1 as an online course.

"As a long time fan and supporter of the Kubert School, I'm excited to be involved and contributing to their online program," DiDio states in the announcement.

(Image credit: The Kubert School)

DiDio's 'From Concept to Sale' is scheduled to run weekly through the end of the year.

"In the course, he will show you how to develop and present your ideas for a character, book, or series, to publishers or other media outlets," reads the school's description of the course. "During these weekly sessions, you will discuss and work towards constructing a series bible and a story concept pitch that will generate opportunities in a crowded marketplace."

DiDio is a former executive at DC, joining the company in 2002 as vice president-editorial and then from 2010 to 2020 serving as publisher with Jim Lee.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Dan into our online studies faculty," says Kubert School's owner/president Anthony Marques. "He is someone who needs no introduction and who has been an integral part of the comics industry for years. The knowledge and passion that he brings to a project is second to none."

DiDio's course is among several launching October 1. The others are:

'Storyboards' by animation director Abe Audish (Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon)

'Basic Drawing' by artist Emma Kubert (Ink Blot)

'Basic Drawing II' by artist David Williams (Batman: The Animated Series, X-Force)

'Narrative Art' by artist Mortitat (All-Star Western, The Spirit)

Registration for these courses opens on Tuesday, September 22.

