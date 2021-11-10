First House of Gucci reactions praise Lady Gaga's "earnest, ferocious" performance

The first reactions for House of Gucci are in – and critics can't get enough of Lady Gaga's performance as Patrizia Reggiani.

"Lady Gaga's performance in HOUSE OF GUCCI is this alchemy of sheer charisma and presence, power of personality, and commitment to the bit," tweeted LA Times critic Katie Walsh. "The way she stares daggers at everyone on screen is terrifying. The more I think about it, the more Patrizia is a true horror villain."

Entertainment Weekly reporter Joey Nolfi said : "House of Gucci = juicy caviar camp, an absurdly enjoyable Italian soap opera where Bald Jared Leto pisses on a Gucci scarf. It ultimately eases on its gas to a fault, but Lady Gaga's earnest, ferocious performance completes her evolution from movie star to mighty dramatic actress."

In the movie, Gaga plays the ex-wife of Adam Driver's Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci. It's based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995.

"[House of Gucci] is quite the animal," said Clayton Davis, Variety's Awards Editor. "Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted "The Counselor" to be but wasn't able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since "Borat." Jared Leto best since his Oscar win."

Alongside Gaga and Driver, Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father, while Jared Leto and Al Pacino are also on board to star, playing Paolo Gucci and Aldo Gucci respectively.

"Big & soapy, this really hit the spot for me," said IndieWire editor Chris O'Falt. "Everything Leto & Pacino do is lol ridiculous, yet nicely balanced with Driver & Gaga’s mannered 50s melodrama turns. Ridley Scott has everyone acting in the same movie, while going big with glorious gusto."

Meanwhile, Variety editor Jazz Tangcay tweeted : "[House of Gucci] is absolutely divine. It is murderously delicious. The cast delivers the best performances of the year. Luxuriate with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga whose chemistry and performances are phenomenal. The film is a masterclass in acting."