Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo, out now, lets you play up to Chapter 4 and keep your progress

Nintendo has announced that a demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now.

You can grab the demo from the eShop for free. The 7.7GB demo will let you play up to Chapter 4 across all three routes, so you'll be able to see if the Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam, or Golden Wildfire faction is right for you. Any progress you make in the demo will carry over to the full game.

A new trailer for Three Hopes was also released today.

A similar demo was released for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, another Omega Force collaboration bringing Dynasty Warriors action to a big Nintendo franchise.

Numerous Switch demos published by Nintendo, including Age of Calamity, Dragon Quest XI S, Triangle Strategy, and now Three Hopes, have released well ahead of the actual game, offered a substantial sample, and allowed you to carry progress into the final game. Here's hoping that trend continues.

We got a chance to play the game ahead of today's demo launch, and if you want an idea of what to expect while you're waiting for the demo to download you can check out our Three Hopes preview. In short, it's a smart combo of Fire Emblem strategy and musou gameplay - just don't expect much improvement on the performance issues that have marred other Warriors games on Switch.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to launch later this month, on June 24.

Keep yourself informed about all the upcoming Switch games coming over the course of this year and in the future.