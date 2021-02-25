Final Fantasy 7: Remake upgrade rumoured to appear during State of Play

If rumours are anything to be believed, the Final Fantasy 7: Remake could end up making an appearance in tonight’s State of Play live stream.

According to Reddit user u/MXHombre123 , who shared a post (originally from 4chan) to the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit, a Final Fantasy 7: Remake upgrade called Ever Crisis for PS4 and PS5 may be showcased during the PlayStation event.

Although the user stated to “take this with a very huuuge grain of salt”, the details of this supposed leak come from a press release which states: “FINAL FANTASY VII: EVER CRISIS is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE. With additional features and stunning visual enhancements, the award-winning video game takes full advantage of the powerful new console.”

The press release in question also details the features of this definitive edition which includes: a Performance Mode, DualSense Support (for PS5 players), two brand new chapters (chapter 8.5 and chapter 19), a new boss battle (as well as various new arena battles, and a ‘Boss Select’ mode), Materia Quick Change, Photo Mode, and a new set of trophies.

This update will apparently be launched April 10, 2021, for the same price as a new PS4 or PS5 game at launch. What makes this slightly harder to believe is - as one comment pointed out - this is the exact same date that Final Fantasy 7: Remake was released last year. Other people in the thread have also pointed out that this date lines up as a Saturday, which isn’t typically a day developers release their games on.

Even though it’s best remain sceptical of this particular rumour, expecting some kind of Final Fantasy 7: Remake news at the Sony event is plausible. The post also details that Sal Romano - who is the head of Japanese video game outlet Gemastu - has said that they imagine the Final Fantasy 7: Remake Ever Crisis, as well as other Square Enix IP Project Athia , and Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits could make an appearance. Additionally to this, Jeff Grubb, a reporter for GamesBeat, has also voiced their predictions in a tweet that included a PS5 upgrade for Final Fantasy 7: Remake.