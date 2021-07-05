Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two will explore the "vastness of the world"

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director has revealed part two of the saga will explore the "vastness of the world."

Speaking in a new interview with IGN, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi teased what we can expect from part two of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Hamaguchi says that the "next installment will involve Cloud and company to leave Midgar and explore the world," and that "our next challenge will be to create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world."

Hamaguchi makes this point to stand part one of the remake saga in contrast with the forthcoming part two. The co-director alludes to the relatively confined spaces of Midgar in part one being a massively different to the changes we're going to see in the environments of part two, as Cloud and company leave Midgar behind and go venturing off around the open world.

The co-director's comments certainly make it seem like Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two is going to be more of an "open-world" game than the first part. While this isn't necessarily a guarantee that the upcoming part two will feature a typical "overworld," it does line up with creative director Tetsuya Nomura's previous comments, where the former co-director stated that part of the remake would feature Cloud walking through "lots of nature."

While we won't spoil the ending events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intermission, it does set the stage for part two of the remake. Nomura previously revealed that part two of the saga would pick up immediately after the end of Intermission, which stars Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi venturing into Midgar along with fighter Sonon Kusakabe to recover some elite Materia from Shinra.

It's unlikely that we'll see anything of Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two for a few years yet, however. Creative director Nomura previously revealed stated that development of part two would be the priority after Intermission shipped, which indicates that the majority of Square Enix's internal development team were focused on getting Yuffie's episode finished, rather than working on part two of the remake adventure. There's still plenty to look forward to in the meantime though, including the battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, and the compilation title Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis launching next year.

