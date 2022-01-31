Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two news is coming this year, producer Yoshinori Kitase has confirmed.

The news comes from a special livestream earlier today on January 31, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy 7. The special presentation featured a guest appearance by Yoshinori Kitase, director of the original game and producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, who reportedly said that there'll be news on part two of the remake later this year.

Kitase said during the FF7 25th Anniversary stream today: “Hmm, FF7R Part 2 news…I wonder if we can even drop news this year…” and people responded with “you can’t??” Kitase then says with “Ah, well…I guess we’ll announce more news later this year!” #FF7R pic.twitter.com/qgEtuK6n8QJanuary 31, 2022 See more

This is the first time we've actually been given a timeframe for expecting any news on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two. Over the past year or so, developers like Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura have repeatedly teased information about the unannounced second game in the remake saga.

For example, we know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two will explore the "vastness of the world," according to Nomura, and it'll also pick up straight after the end of INTERmission, which starred Yuffie Kisaragi. So we've been privy to details of the new game, but now we have a rough idea of when to expect some brand new information.

What this information could be though, we don't really know. As it's the grand 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, fans will surely be hoping for an official reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two, but given that Kitase was hesitant to even pledge news arriving in 2022, perhaps that's a little optimistic. It could be that Nomura is planning another tantalizing comment, but we do at least know that new Final Fantasy 7 projects are in development.

