Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade details Graphics and Performance mode and new effects

Square Enix has shared a fresh set of details for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, including new options to take advantage of PS5's more powerful hardware.

For starters, you'll be able to choose between two new modes as you play: Graphics Mode, which prioritizes rendering the game at 4K resolution, and Performance Mode, which prioritizes running the game at a smooth 60 frames per second. There's also a new Photo Mode, but that's for taking cool photos of Cloud looking moody on the streets of Midgar.

Speaking of which, the streets of Midgar themselves will get a boost too. Square Enix says Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will feature several graphical boosts for its next-gen debut, including enhanced lighting and fog effects, as well as higher resolution replacements for certain textures. Square Enix released a fresh set of screenshots to show off the improvements, and you can check them out in the gallery below - while bearing in mind that the original version was already supremely pretty on PS4.

The update from Square Enix also went into more detail on the new episode starring Yuffie and new character Sonon Kusakabe. The new episode will be two chapters long and follow the pair of Wutaian ninjas as they try to pull off a Shinra Materia heist on behalf of their beleaguered nation. Yuffie can move through the world in ways that Cloud and company can't, including running along latticed walls and triggering distance switches with her massive shuriken.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is still set to arrive on PS5 on June 10. We'll keep you up to date with any more news from Square Enix until then.