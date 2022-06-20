Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade becomes the second-biggest Final Fantasy game on Steam

Over six months after it originally launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade now has the second-highest concurrent player peak on Steam out of all the Final Fantasy games.

As first reported by Twitter user BenjiSales over the past weekend, the Steam launch of Square Enix's remake has been a resounding success. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade peaked at precisely 13,803 players over the past weekend, putting it second in all-time Final Fantasy concurrent players on the platform, behind only Final Fantasy 15 with 29,498 players.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's smash-hit success launch on Steam is a bit of a surprise. The remake was first released on the Epic Games Store as a temporary exclusive back in December 2021, so it's over half a year later that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has shed its exclusivity shackles for PC players on a different storefront.

A limited-time discount might also be tempting players to buy in. When Square Enix announced the Steam version of the PC port last week (opens in new tab), fans hesitated at the £70 ask, but Square Enix has knocked 29% off that price for now, reducing the remake to £49.69 until now later this week on June 23.

Elsewhere for the remake, we finally know what part two will be called. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was unveiled last week by Square Enix, and it looks to be diverging hugely from the original storyline, as the second part of a planned trilogy with the climactic chapter already in active development. Before Rebirth launches next Winter, there's Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion to look forward to later this year, a remaster of the excellent PSP original.

Check out our guide to the best Final Fantasy games for a look at other games to sink into between now and then.

