Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade adds new story content and a free PS5 upgrade in June

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade has been revealed for the PS4 and PS5.

Set to launch later this year on June 10, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will add a load of new story content to the base game. Fan-favourite Yuffie is going to make an appearance in the game through bonus story content in the new version of the game, and she's in Midgar in search of Cloud and company.

Next up, there are some visual overhauls with the PS5 version Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. Chiefly, the game will now run at 60 frames per second on Sony's next-gen console, and it's going to look absolutely stunning, as we were treated to some side-by-side visual comparisons for the game running on the new console. Cloud's going to look even more lovely come October.

Additionally, there's a photo mode coming to Square Enix's RPG in the new version. You'll now be able to pause the game at any point you want, to take the perfect snap of Cloud, Jessie, Tifa, and everyone else, and there's even an array of stylish filters to be used too.

The rumor of new content for Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been doing the rounds for a few weeks now. It all began with a mistranslated comment that new information about the game was going to be revealed at a recent orchestral performance of the game's score, but now the rumors have finally come to fruition.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is launching on June 10, 2021, for PS4 and PS5. The game is available as a free upgrade for Sony's next-gen console for those who already own it on the PS4, but the frame rate boost and enhanced visuals will only be available on the next-gen console.

For all the other games coming to Sony's next-gen console at some point over the next year, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.