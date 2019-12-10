Popular

Final Fantasy 7 Remake box art update confirms one year of PS4 timed exclusivity

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be a timed exclusive until March 3, 2021

Final Fantasy 7 Remake
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Updated box art for Final Fantasy 7 Remake has surfaced which confirms it will be a time exclusive on PS4 until March 3, 2021. Back when the first official box art was revealed for North America, it didn't have any indication about exclusivity. 

With the updated disclaimer in the bottom right corner of the box, we now have concrete evidence that it will in fact be a timed exclusive. 

Rumours began circulating earlier this year that it could be making its way to Xbox One after some confusion was caused by the Xbox Germany Facebook account, after it posted a video suggesting as much. 

A Square Enix representative responded by saying that the remake would be coming to PS4 on March 3, 2020, with "no plans for other platforms." Of course, this didn't outright put to rest the idea that it wouldn't ever come to other platforms, just that it wouldn't at launch. 

Since we now know it will be a timed exclusive, the possibility of the remake landing on PC seems quite likely, and we could even see it make its way to Xbox One someday. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to be episodic in format, with the first part releasing on March 3, 2020. 

We already know part 2 is already in development, but we don't yet know when it will release. Given the scope of the game, it'll be some time before we reach the conclusion, so it makes sense that the period of the timed exclusivity is set to last for a year. 

In other news, some shiny new Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshots were revealed along with more details about the combat system. 

