Final Fantasy 7 battle royale spin-off The First Soldier opens pre-registration on Android and iOS

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier pre-registration has opened on Android and iOS platforms.

As first noted earlier today by Twitter user @aitaikimochi, the new Final Fantasy battle royale spin-off game has slowly opened its doors on both mobile platforms. Right now, you can head over to either the Google Play Store and pre-register for first access to Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier on Android, or the Apple App Store if you're on an iOS device.

Additionally, the iOS store listing for the mobile game may even hint at a release date. Delving into the newly-listed Apple App Store page for The First Soldier, there's an "expected" release date of November 30 for Square Enix's new game. While this isn't confirmation by any means, it is a pretty strong indicator as to when the battle royale game could potentially launch.

Elsewhere, the Apple App Store notes that you'll need at least 1.9GB of space free on your phone to install The First Soldier whenever it does release, and it'll offer in-app purchases. Also on the iOS side of things, you'll need an iPhone 6s or later with at least iOS 13.0 installed if you want to take part in the Shinra-hosted battle royale games.

If you're unfamiliar with the concept, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier actually takes place 30 years before the events of the main game. Without Cloud, Aerith, or any of the usual suspects hanging around, the focus is on Shinra holding battle royale-style games to seek candidates for the Soldier program, with victorious participants being welcomed into the elite force.

For those who've recently played through the PS5 port of Square Enix's remake, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade interview with Yuffie Kisaragi actor Suzie Yeung.