Final Fantasy 14's upcoming Letter from the Producer Live show will be on April 1

Square Enix has confirmed the date of Final Fantasy 14's next Letter from the Producer Live event: April 1, 2022.

If you're an early riser, the presentation will be available on YouTube and Twitch on April 1 at 4am PDT / 7am EDT (12pm UK time). While the slides will be in both English and Japanese, the discussion itself will be in Japanese only, I'm afraid. Gomen nasai!

Though details are scant, Square Enix has confirmed that this presentation will discuss what's new in Patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure, as well as offer some tantalizing information about Patch 6.1 Part 2, too. There's also a mysterious tease about "miscellaneous" updates.

While it may be difficult for excited fans to work out what information will be real and what will be an extravagant April Fool's joke, there is some good news to be had from a Live Letter broadcast on April 1. Given updates usually drop 11 days after the Letter from the Producer Live events are broadcast, we should expect Patch 6.1 to release on April 12, 2022 (thanks, PCGN ).

In case you weren't sure, Final Fantasy 14 producer/director Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that there are no plans on "incorporating any sort of NFT element in the game at this point" .

While he acknowledged the idea of NFTs in games interested him, he was quick to add that the team at Square Enix had noticed "many comments about how [Western audiences are] opposed to NFTs" and admitted, "there might be a little bit of sensitivity and nervousness around the topic".

"Based on how Final Fantasy 14 is designed, we don't intend on incorporating any sort of NFT element in the game at this point," Yoshida said at the time. "If anybody is worried or concerned about it, I can clearly state at this time that we do not have any intentions to incorporate that into the game."

If you're intrigued by Final Fantasy 14 and have yet to give the MMO a go, don't forget that free trials are now back after they - along with digital sales of the main game and expansions, too - were temporarily suspended in order to keep up with the incredibly high demand towards the end of last year. And if you're in need of a Final Fantasy 14 story recap, here's everything that transpired from the start of A Realm Reborn to the finale of Shadowbringers . You're welcome.