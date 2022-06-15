FIFA 23 ratings predictions with 23 players due upgrades

FIFA 23 ratings are being hotly debated as summer transfers pick up steam. We expect the first details of FIFA 23 to emerge in July, and while final ratings are unlikely to be revealed that soon, it doesn’t stop us making predictions on the basis of the 2021-22 campaign. Below are 23 players certain to score upgrades in the last FIFA to come before the advent of EA Sports FC. We’ll have more concrete FIFA 23 ratings once the game is released later this year.

Mike Maignan (GK, Milan)

(Image credit: EA)

As is traditional, the FIFA 22 TOTS campaign finished with the Ultimate TOTS squad. It featured just one keeper: Milan stopper Maignan. His season-long consistency meant the absence of Gigi Donnarumma barely registered, as the Italian giants powered to their first league championship since 2011.

FIFA 22 rating: 84

FIFA 23 prediction: 87

James Tavernier (RB, Rangers)

(Image credit: EA)

Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe recently branded Tavernier “a machine” upon discovering that the club’s captain is already back in training for the new campaign. He’s not wrong. Tavernier led his boys to the Europa League final with a string of impressive performances, where they were only a shootout away from defeating Frankfurt for the trophy.

FIFA 22 rating: 77

FIFA 23 prediction: 81

Jurrien Timber (CB, Ajax)

(Image credit: EA)

Ajax’s incredible youth set-up continues to pay dividends. Timber clocked up 50 club appearances – along with eight international caps for Holland – before he’d even turned 21. [Not to mention FIFA 22 FUT Birthday and TOTS cards.] A move to Manchester United looks imminent, along with an in-game stats leap.

FIFA 22 rating: 75

FIFA 23 prediction: 80

Nico Schlotterbeck (CB, Dortmund)

(Image credit: EA)

While Timber’s 2022-23 destination remains unclear, this Freiburg youngster has snared his big summer switch. Schlotterbeck will line up for Dortmund when the new season gets underway. Gamers who run a Bundesliga team already know him well: a blend of 84 physically and 81 pace made his card a highlight of the FIFA 22 Headliners campaign.

FIFA 22 rating: 72

FIFA 23 prediction: 78

Tyrick Mitchell (LB, Crystal Palace)

(Image credit: EA)

Mitchell’s form at left-back has snared two England caps, and meant Palace haven’t missed Patrick van Aanholt following his move to Galatasaray. Incredibly, he’s one of four Selhurst silvers who’ll surely get gold cards next year. The others are Marc Guehi (CB, 73), Michael Olise (CAM, 73), and Conor Gallagher (CM, 74) – although the latter will be restored to Chelsea.

FIFA 22 rating: 70

FIFA 23 prediction: 77

Benjamin Bourigeaud (CM, Rennes)

(Image credit: EA)

A central midfielder in FIFA 22, Bourigeaud has starred on the wing for Rennes this year – so will likely be moved to RM for FIFA 23. That position switch won’t be the only noticeable aspect of his new card. Three TOTW items and a 92-paced TOTS item should ensure he cracks the big eight-zero barrier for FIFA 23.

FIFA 22 rating: 78

FIFA 23 prediction: 81

Christopher Nkunku (CAM, RB Leipzig)

(Image credit: EA)

Leipzig’s star midfielder has racked up an astonishing 12 different items in FIFA 22. Yeah, he’s that good. Alongside his base card we’ve had two TOTW items, a Rulebreakers SBC with one of two cards to choose from, a Headliners card, a TOTGS card, a TOTS item, and a ridiculous four Player Of The Month cards in assorted positions. Probably getting upgraded, then.

FIFA 22 rating: 81

FIFA 23 prediction: 85

Scott Twine (CM, MK Dons)

(Image credit: EA)

The EFL League One Player Of The Season grabbed 20 goals and 13 assists in the most recent campaign. That’s enough to ensure a sizable stats boost in FIFA 23 – and a potential summer move, with West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough all said to be interested in the former Swindon man.

FIFA 22 rating: 65

FIFA 23 prediction: 72

Arnaud Danjuma (LW, Villarreal)

(Image credit: EA)

The Nigerian-born Dutchman won Bournemouth’s Player Of The Year award in 2020-21. Even so, his form since moving to La Liga has been a surprise. Danjuma nabbed six goals in his first ever Champions League campaign, and was also a constant threat in league matches, nabbing a memorable hat-trick against Granada. In all competitions he scored 16 times in 34 games.

FIFA 22 rating: 76

FIFA 23 prediction: 80

Darwin Nunez (ST, Liverpool)

(Image credit: EA)

Benfica may have lost their Champions League quarter-final to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp loved the look of their 22-year-old striker so much he grabbed him as soon as the season finished. The deal, worth an initial £64m, was completed in June, and there’s no chance Nunez isn’t given a massive stats leap in FIFA 23 to make his card especially tempting.

FIFA 22 rating: 75

FIFA 23 prediction: 81

Dusan Vlahovic (ST, Piemonte Calcio)

(Image credit: EA)

Serie A’s Best Young Player of 2021-22 continued his imperious form, hitting his 33rd goal of the calendar year in December. That tempted Juve into signing him from Fiorentina for 70 million Euros. There was no slowing down in the famous black-and-white, as Vlahovic motored to 23 strikes across the season – second only to Ciro Immobile (27).

FIFA 22 rating: 78

FIFA 23 prediction: 84

FIFA 23 ratings predictions subs bench

(Image credit: EA)

Below are 12 more players certain to see their overall ratings get a hefty boost. The number on the left represents their FIFA 22 OVR, and the number on the right our predicted FIFA 23 score.

Albin Lafont (GK, Nantes): 78 to 82

Tariq Lamptey (RWB, Brighton): 74 to 78

Araujo (CB, Barcelona): 77 to 81

William Saliba (CB, Marseille): 75 to 79

David Raum (LB, Hoffenheim): 73 to 78

Branco van den Boomen (CM, Toulouse): 71 to 75

Florian Wirtz (CAM, Leverkusen): 78 to 83

Hany Mukhtar (CAM, Nashville): 72 to 76

Rafael Leao (LW, Milan): 77 to 82

Gianluca Caprari (CF, Hellas Verona): 75 to 79

Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST, Fulham): 75 to 80

Denis Undav (ST, Royale Union): 69 to 75

FIFA 23 is released later this year. Still playing last year’s effort? Then it’s not too late to brush up on your FIFA 22 skill moves.