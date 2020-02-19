FIFA 20 TOTW 23: Neuer, Son, and Dybala headline the latest Team of the Week

FIFA 20 TOTW 23 is here after some surprising results over the weekend – including Manchester United's controversial 2-0 win over Chelsea – and there's some excellent players to be had this week. Topping the list at 90 are three different players; Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich goalkeeper, after his team beat FC Koln 4-1; Paulo Dybala, who scored for Juventus in their 2-0 win over Brescia; and Heung-Min Son, who bagged a brace in Spurs' last second 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. Check out the full details of the latest team of the week – FIFA 20 TOTW 23 – below.

FIFA 20 TOTW 23

9⃣0⃣ ST Son 🥰#TOTW will be available in packs at 6PM UK ⏰ #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/EvBwBB0rGMFebruary 19, 2020

Alongside the aforementioned three players in the FIFA 20 TOTW 23 is Harry Maguire with an 86 rating, after he scored and kept a clean sheet in United's win. A questionable choice given Eric Bailly's incredible defensive performance on his first start since April, but Maguire's goal tipped it in his favour. Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal's record signing winger, also has an 86 rating because he scored and assisted two against Newcastle United. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 23:

FIFA 20 TOTW 23 Starting XI:

GK: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 90

CB: Kamil Glik (AS Monaco) - 85

CB: Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) - 82

CB: Harry Maguire (Manchester United) - 86

RM: Gerard Moreno (Villareal) - 87

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - 86

RM: Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) - 86

CM: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid) - 86

ST: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 90

RW: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) - 85

LW: Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 90

FIFA 20 TOTW 23 Substitutes:

GK: Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği) - 79

RB: Christophe Herelle (OGC Nice) - 82

CAM: Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 83

ST: Abderazzak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr) - 84

RW: Suso (Sevilla) - 84

ST: Wout Weghorst (Werder Bremen) - 84

ST: Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors) - 82

FIFA 20 TOTW 23 Reserves:

CAM: Gael Kakuta (Amiens SC) - 79

CM: Paulo Bartolomei (Spezia) - 78

RM: Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette) - 78

CAM: Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) - 76

LW: Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) - 67