FIFA 20 demo now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

A Reddit leak from last month suggested that a FIFA 20 demo would arrive on September 12, and it turns out that was pretty close to the mark. As EA revealed today, the FIFA 20 demo is now available on PS4 , Xbox One , and PC ahead of the game's full launch on September 27.

The teams included in the aforementioned leak seem to line up with the ones in the official demo. Those are:

Liverpool

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

PSG

Roma

Atletico Madrid

Club America

LAFC

Vissel Kobe

FIFA 20 is slated to make some significant changes - or at least more significant than some previous, exceedingly iterative installments - to the series' formula, and this demo is the best way to try them out before launch. It sports new moves and features such as strafe dribbling, tactical defending, adjusted goalkeeper movement, and controlled finishing, as well as new and reworked game modes like FIFA Volta.

Volta is set to be a reincarnation (and hopefully an upgrade) of FIFA Street, offering 3v3, 4v4 and 5v5 matches with a whole new set of rules. You'll be able to play in venues worldwide (including a cage in London and a rooftop in Tokyo complete with DJ and pyrotechnics), and for the first time ever, both men and women players can get involved in the same match. For more on Volta, check out our first impressions of FIFA 20's newest game mode .

Progression-based changes like the ones coming to career mode and Pro Clubs will obviously be difficult to evaluate from a demo alone, but it'll still be good to go hands-on for free.