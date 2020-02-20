Felicia Day lends her voice to cheeky RPG Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos has its roots in a parody of role-playing games, so it should be no surprise that actress, author, and creator of The Guild comedy web series was happy to lend her voice to its cheeky charms.

"I am so excited to be voicing the Magician in this game," said Day on Twitter . "The dialogue is so funny you’re gonna love it!"

It's not Day's first gaming voice artist rodeo, she's already supplied her vocal cords to Fallout: New Vegas, Guild Wars 2, and Dragon Age 2, to name just a few.

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos is a tactical RPG filled with magic and monsters, and will be released for PC on Steam this summer. As a special treat, Day will also be joining the GamesRadar team at PAX East next week and appearing on our special PAX East livestream, so stay tuned to our Twitter for more details.

The game is based on the original French audio series authored by John Lang, which pokes fun at stereotypical RPG characters and tropes. It features a jumble of misfits including a hemophiliac vampire, a young wizard called Garry Topper, and a banjo-playing orc. This is the first time any version of Lang's world will be available in English.

Artefacts Studio is developing the game, best known for its work on Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, Space Hulk: Tactics and tower defense game Gods vs Humans.