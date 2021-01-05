Fans uncover cut romance options in Cyberpunk 2077

Fans have recently discovered cut romance options in Cyberpunk 2077, and are restoring them by activating just one line of code in the PC version of the game.

Predominantly, this includes an option for a male V to romance Judy. You see, in Cyberpunk 2077 , the NPCs you are able to romance are restricted by playable character V’s gender.

For example - as detailed in our Cyberpunk 2077 romance options - only players who have customised their V to have a feminine body type and voice tone are able to romance characters such as Judy or River, and likewise, only players who customised their V with a male body type and voice tone are able to romance the likes of Panam and Kerry.

As shared on Reddit and disclosed in this video tutorial (which contains a NSFW scene) by adding just one line of code and downloading the recommended Cyber Engine Tweaks mod - details of which can be found in our best Cyberpunk 2077 mods - players are then able to romance Judy as male V.

There's also evidence that CD Projekt Red had intended to do this with River as well. Dataminers also found traces of River’s alternate voice lines hiding in the code, hinting that CD Projekt Red may have initially had different plans for the NPCs in an earlier stage of development. However, with Cyberpunk 2077's much-publicised struggles at launch, it's no surprise that certain scenes or relationships were cut.

Still, if you fancy expanding V's relationships options, you might also want to see what else the Cyberpunk 2077 modding scene has been up to recently, with a third-person camera option mod also coming to light earlier this week.