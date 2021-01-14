Fan-made Labo kit turns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe into a poor man's Peloton

If your at-home fitness routine with Ring Fit Adventure is getting a little stale, the Labo Fit Adventure Kart Kit is here to amaze and befuddle you into a healthier tomorrow.

The Labo Fit Adventure Kart Kit lets you play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, using a Ring-Con to steer and activate items and a "Bike-Con" to accelerate. Creator Mike Choi (who was also behind the Flip Grip, one of our favorite Nintendo Switch Kickstarter projects ) rigged up the entire thing from a Ring-Con, an exercise bike, and a whole lot of 3D printing, laser cutting, and cardboard. It isn't technically a Labo creation, since it doesn't use any of Nintendo's pre-made kits, but Labo's DIY spirit is very much present.

Introducing the Labo Fit Adventure Kart Kit: a full-body exercise experience for Mario Kart! This kit allows you to control your kart by pedaling on the Bike-Con and steering and using items with the Ring-Con. This is a fully-functional concept product that I developed myself. pic.twitter.com/GdA2WCV8hxJanuary 14, 2021

You can check out a quick "direct" presentation for the device from Choi's Twitter account, or watch the full video on YouTube where he goes into detail on the creation of each element and shows off how it fares at a real-life online match of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Spoiler warning: he does not do great. And it's even worse at Smash Bros., since you can only press A and L. But as Choi says, with the Labo Fit Adventure Kart Kit "even when you lose in the game, you're winning at exercise."

Choi even created his own custom packaging for the kit. While you can't buy your own, you are welcome to bust out your CAD software, 3D printer, laser cutter, soldering iron, and exercise bike and get to work on your own.