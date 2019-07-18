Fallout 76 Guide: Everything you need to become the ultimate wasteland wanderer

There's a big world to tame and a Fallout 76 guide is a handy way to manage reclaiming the Appalachia wilderness. From power armor, camps, finding the mothman or the best perks, this is where you'll find it all explained and laid out. Whether you're a beginner just finding their way in the world, or a more seasoned traveller looking to brush up on a few bits and pieces there's something here to help you out.

Fallout 76 Review

You can check our Fallout 76 review, which offers a comprehensive analysis of the game as it appeared at launch. Whilst we praised its backstory and beasties, the long story short is that the rampant technical issues, aging engine and clunky questing hampered its potential, only offering “glimmers of the trademark series’ sci-fi splendour.”

Fallout 76 single player tips

If they call you the wanderer, yeah, the wanderer, and you roam around around around around... then you might want these Fallout 76 single player tips, which show you how to survive in the Appalachian wasteland on your Tod Howard. If you’re too tough for Pacifist Mode, just make sure you stay away from public events and surround your camp with land mines and grenades. Become a hermit basically, because those raiding parties aren’t going away any time soon.

Fallout 76 Vending Machines

Fallout 76 vending machines have been one of the most popular requests in Fallout 76 with players talking about trading since before release. This guide will explain how to make and use the new vending machines so you can set up shop in the wasteland.

Can you play Fallout 76 single player?

Sartre once said that ”Hell is other people,“ and in the context of Fallout 76, he’s fairly spot on. If you don’t want to deal with raiders and miscreants out to ruin your precious time you'll want to know can you play Fallout 76 single player? Short answer: the game does have some meaningful systems in place to help lone wolves go the distance, if you’re brave enough to strike out on your own.

Fallout 76 microtransactions

Oh microtransactions. Some games do Atom’ (we’re sorry) and Fallout 76 is no stranger to a paid cosmetic or two with plenty of Fallout 76 microtransactions. If you’re looking to deck your vending machine out in a fresh lick of paint or get a messenger bag that will make all your collectors’ edition-buying friends swoon here's all you need to know.

Fallout 76 CAMP tips

Immortalised by the songwriting chops of one John Denver, Appalachia is known to be a very homely region, or at least it was until the nuclear apocalypse covering it in acres of radiated ghouls. In spite of this you probably want some Fallout 76 CAMP tips to carve out your own space in the wasteland where you can rest your head and get some shut-eye. As you dream, your turrets and mines will keep the riff raff at bay. , at least until some hawkish BOS goons get their hands on the nuclear codes.

Fallout 76 FAQ

Being let loose from a subterranean vault with instructions to rebuild the world in your own image- a lofty proposition indeed! Read this Fallout 76 FAQif you're stuck wondering about systems like PVP, Perk Cards and trading. No doubt, you’ll have questions about what you can and can’t do in this brave new world. Luckily, we have answers to the most frequently asked questions players find themselves pondering when let loose in Appalachia.

Fallout 76 VATS

The Fallout 76 VATs system, or Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System to its friends, has changed a little in Fallout 76. It still locks on for a percentage chance of hitting an enemy while targeting limbs and so on, it's just lost the time slowing ability now. Which is no surprise given the world is now online and bound by a server with other players on it. It still works and can give you an edge in a fight, but does take a little adjusting to.

Fallout 76 perk cards

Replacing the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system seen in previous Fallout games, 76 now opts for Fallout 76 perk cards, which you can apply to modify your skills and curate a build to help you survive the wasteland. Read up on what's best and most importantly, which ones to pick when you’re starting out so you can compete with the rest of the server and dominate Appalachia.

How to trade in Fallout 76

With all currency made obsolete due to the whole nuclear war thing, Fallout 76 relies on bartering and compromise to close trade deals. Just like in the good old days, except bottle caps have become the new measure of wealth. Learning how to trade in Fallout 76 is vital to survival.

Fallout 76 Map guide

One of the best assets Fallout 76 has going for it is it’s inspired Appalachian setting. Post-apocalyptic West Virginia contains a variety of biomes and baddies to keep you on your toes when you’re exploring. Our Fallout 76 map guide provides an in-depth dissection of its regions based on enemy level and where to set up your camp.