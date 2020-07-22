Fallout 4 Red Rocket station and Sanctuary Hills home recreated in Lego

Two of the most recognizable locations in Fallout 4 have been rendered in Lego by a fan, and it was impressive enough to get Bethesda's attention.

The pair of Lego kit concepts were created by Reddit user jackk3304, and they recreate two spots you're likely to visit in your first few hours playing Fallout 4: one of the homes from the Sanctuary Hills settlement, and a Red Rocket gas station. Both are made with standard Lego parts, and the sets do an impressive job of recreating the structures, as well as their decaying, broken parts and the scrubby fauna growing up to reclaim them.

Bethesda Softworks' official Twitter account for the Australian and New Zealand community highlighted the pair of kits, saying they were "bringing back some serious memories."

Unfortunately, it looks like you probably won't be able to buy either of these yourself any time soon - jackk3304 posted the Red Rocket design to Reddit with the title "Lego Ideas rejected this so I guess I'll post it here ". Lego Ideas is the crowdsourced platform where users can submit their own ideas for potential kits, which has previously led to successful collaborations like the Lego Friends Central Perk Set .

If you're desperate to play around with Fallout in miniature form, you can always check out the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare game from Modiphius . Even if you don't do tabletop wargaming, there's something to be said for populating your desk with little power armor and supermutant models.