Exit the Gungeon, an Enter the Gungeon spin-off, is coming to Apple Arcade

The popular indie game Enter the Gungeon is getting an Apple Arcade spin-off, appropriately titled Exit the Gungeon. The release trailer, which you can check out above, has the same vibe as the 2016 dungeon crawler, which was initially released as a digital-only title for PC, PS4, and Xbox One before becoming available on the Nintendo Switch. Apple Arcade will be available September 19, and Exit the Gungeon is reportedly "coming soon" to the service.

Enter the Gungeon introduced us to four gun-toting Gungeoneers, and it looks like you'll be able to play them again in Exit the Gungeon. The release trailer says, "Exit the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon climber immediately following the adventures of the misfit ‘Gungeoneers’ and their journey for personal absolution in Enter the Gungeon." Enter the Gungeon was celebrated for its world building, hilarious characters, and playful art style - you'll see in the Exit the Gungeon trailer a collection of strange-faced balloons, a dog with a jetpack, and playful acts of violence.

Enter the Gungeon was a notoriously challenging game that was jam-packed with humor and unique weapons. The gameplay was widely varied, thanks to different abilities and an ever-evolving dungeon, and Exit the Gungeon will remain true to that formula. In this Apple Arcade spin-off, the Gungeon is collapsing and you must loot and dodge your way out of it in order to ascend to the exit. According to the announcement trailer, "no two attempts to Exit the Gungeon are the same." Apple Arcade is adding this dungeon crawler to its list of exclusive titles.