Exclusive: New Sonic board game lets you ruin someone's day by sabotaging rivals

A new Sonic board game called Sonic: Super Teams is on the way this March, and GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal the first look at it.

Developed by Asmodee and Zygomatic, Sonic: Super Teams is a board game for families that's set to launch this March 15 in the UK and many parts of Europe (it's a European exclusive, so no US release is on the cards). Starring eight classic characters in teams of two, you've got to lead them through the Green Hill Zone while keeping an eye out for sabotage from other players. More specifically, you can show how much you care by sending them into spikes. Charming.

Even when taking such skulduggery into account, this Sonic board game lasts roughly 20 minutes and is suitable for two to four players aged seven and up. You can see it for yourself below.

Described by Asmodee as a strategic yet accessible Sonic board game that has a quick set-up, players "lay down cards to advance their team to the finish line [while] anticipating other players' moves and choosing cards carefully". However, you've also got to "keep an eye on your fellow racers" - they'll be working to undermine you so they can collect more gold rings.

Unsurprisingly, this Sonic board game is aiming to hit you right in the nostalgia; Asmodee notes that it's a way to "introduce younger family members to the joy of Sonic or recreate that childhood nostalgia". As such, it seems like Sonic: Super Teams will be a good board game for kids if your children are fans of the blue blur (particularly ahead of his appearance in Sonic The Hedgehog 2).

So, where exactly will Sonic: Super Teams be available? It launches on 15 March in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark for a suggested RRP of €29.99. A French release will also follow in the Fall of 2022.

Just don't expect a North American launch - Asmodee has confirmed to GamesRadar+ that the game won't be releasing in the USA.

You can find out more via Zygomatic's official website.

