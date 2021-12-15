Everything announced at Nintendo Indie World December 2021

The Nintendo Indie World December 2021 presentation was packed with new reveals and updates for more than a dozen games, and you can catch up on them all right here.

The presentation led off with the first confirmation that Sea of Stars, the stylish new RPG from the makers of The Messenger, is coming to Switch. It ended with another pleasant surprise - well, pleasant if you enjoy psychological horror, that is: Omori is also headed to Switch next year. Here's everything there was to see at the Nintendo Indie World December 2021 presentation.

Sea of Stars, coming Holiday 2022

An unusual prequel to The Messenger, Sea of Stars trades out its early Ninja Gaiden inspiration for a healthy dose of Chrono Trigger. Even if you haven't played The Messenger, you'll still be able to enjoy its eye-wateringly beautiful pixel art and thoughtful turn-based combat.

Aliisha - The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses, coming spring 2022

This puzzling 3D adventure stars a pair of twin sisters, each of whom uses her unique abilities and Switch input methods to explore their surroundings. You can control both sisters on your own, or split up the duties via local co-op.

Loco Motive, coming summer 2022

Loco Motive is a good old-fashioned train murder mystery with three playable protagonists. This puzzling point-and-click adventure has strong LucasArts vibes, so Monkey Island and Day of the Tentacle fans should take special note.

After Love EP, coming summer 2022

This sidescrolling, musical RPG set in Jakarta puts you in the role of a young person who is dealing with the grief of their girlfriend's recent death. With her voice still playing in your head, you'll choose how to move on and keep performing alongside your bandmates via rhythm game segments.

Dungeon Munchies, out today

This 2D platformer challenges the long-held belief that zombies can't cook. You play as an undead servant of the necrochef Simmer, roving around an underground complex full of monsters - and those monsters are full of ingredients.

Figment 2: Creed Valley, coming February 2022

This top-down adventure puts a musical twist on combat encounters as well as puzzles, and you can play it on your own or in local co-op. A free demo headed to Switch today will let you try it out yourself.

Let's Play! Oink Games, out today

This collection of fun and quirky tabletop titles from Oink Games lets you take on classics such as A Fake Artist Goes to New York and Startups on your Switch. Play with friends locally on one system, or create an online multiplayer room for distant competitions.

Endling: Extinction is Forever, coming spring 2022

You are the last mother fox in a world ruined by climate change, and the way you play will determine whether your three cubs survive. Your ultimate goal? Reaching the one place left on Earth where humans can't hurt you.

OlliOlli World, coming February 8, 2022

The next chapter in the sidescrolling skater franchise blows the whole thing wide open with colorful 3D visuals, multiple paths through levels, and a skateboarding wizard. Pre-orders open today, and you'll get some special in-game rewards for early patronage.

River City Girls 2, coming summer 2022

The modernized beat-em-up action returns with more characters to play, new moves to learn, and a bigger city to explore. Take on all of River City on your own or in two-player co-op either locally or via online play.

Omori, coming spring 2022

After creating a massive impact with its arrival on PC last year, the warm yet foreboding story of Omori is headed to Switch. Nintendo warns that this one goes into some "heavy topics," but at least you'll have your friends to keep you company.

Near the end of Indie Direct, Nintendo also rolled out a quick-hit mashup of even more games that are coming soon or out right now.

Parkasaurus, coming spring 2022

Don't Starve Together, coming spring 2022

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, out today

Baby Storm, coming January 21, 2022

Grime, coming summer 2022

Gerda: A Flame in Winter, coming 2022

Timelie, out today

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, coming spring 2022